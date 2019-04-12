ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of ScanSource worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ScanSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ScanSource by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ScanSource by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.03. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $988.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.71.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

