Santander Consumer USA (SC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.52

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 54614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.00%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $362,324.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $32,593.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,631 shares of company stock worth $530,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,471,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,966,000 after buying an additional 645,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,214,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,666,000 after buying an additional 5,299,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 1,291,279 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Santander Consumer USA (SC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.52” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/santander-consumer-usa-sc-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-22-52.html.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.