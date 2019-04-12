Sanofi (SAN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.73 ($99.69).

Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

