SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.45.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.08. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,091. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.91. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $177.14.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $1,011,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,995.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Kanes sold 22,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,811 shares of company stock worth $27,771,729 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.