Sabal Trust CO Trims Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Welltower by 6,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,411 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

WELL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,154. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

