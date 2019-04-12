Rupaya (RUPX) Price Tops $0.0022

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $96,788.00 and approximately $1,900.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000236 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,081.06 or 2.57938550 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00121189 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001790 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

