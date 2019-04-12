RTI Surgical (RTIX) & Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Head-To-Head Review

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -0.45% 4.30% 2.19% Allied Healthcare Products -9.38% -23.07% -17.49%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RTI Surgical and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

RTI Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RTI Surgical and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $280.86 million 1.42 -$1.25 million $0.12 45.33 Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.21 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Risk & Volatility

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Allied Healthcare Products on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma, and cardiothoracic procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

