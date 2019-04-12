RPC, Inc. (RES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RPC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

RPC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.58. 109,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.48 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,661,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,368 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,069,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 596,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

