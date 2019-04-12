Royal Gold (RGLD) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Royal Gold stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 28.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

