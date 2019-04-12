Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. With this, it posted earnings beat for the 16th straight quarter. Accelerating demand is also likely to result in double-digit EPS growth in 2019. Higher passenger ticket, as well as onboard and other revenues, aided overall top line. Solid booking trend is anticipated to continue in 2019. Royal Caribbean continues to make use of digital tools for marketing, product development and to enhance the consumer experience. Furthermore, earnings estimates for 2019 have been revised upward over the past two months. Nonetheless, higher costs might hurt profitability in the near term. Global uncertainties and tricky consumer discretionary spending are added concerns for Royal Caribbean.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

RCL stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $826,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. 15.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 166,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

