Round Table Services LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,183. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.34.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

