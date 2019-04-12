Round Table Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,173 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,974,727.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $1,920,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,458,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 3,986,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,314. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

