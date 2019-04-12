Round Table Services LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF comprises 3.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 299,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 1,444.5% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 174,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,982. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $37.72.
