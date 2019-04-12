Round Table Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Masimo Co. (MASI)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,117. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $141.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,310 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

