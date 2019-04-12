Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Receives GBX 323.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.60 ($4.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,435.98 ($1,876.36).

Shares of LON ROR traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,015,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.20. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

