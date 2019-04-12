Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,938,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $4,575,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

ROST stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,486. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

