Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Ifs Securities raised shares of Rockwell Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $295.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.23% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond purchased 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $32,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,628.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

