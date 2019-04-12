Robert Gayton Sells 100,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,046,250.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

