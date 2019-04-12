Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $355.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

