Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHK. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €21.71 ($25.25).

Shares of RHK stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €26.05 ($30.29). The company had a trading volume of 36,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €28.30 ($32.91). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.68.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

