RHI Magnesita (RHIM) PT Raised to GBX 5,620

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,450 ($71.21) to GBX 5,620 ($73.44) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,956.67 ($77.83).

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 4,850 ($63.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a one year high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

