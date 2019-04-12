Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes $734,000 Position in Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 259.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 669,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 483,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 50.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Epizyme by 85.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Leerink Swann raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.14. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/rhenman-partners-asset-management-ab-takes-734000-position-in-epizyme-inc-epzm.html.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.