Reviewing Organovo (ONVO) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -770.79% -67.55% -61.17% Voyager Therapeutics -1,158.79% -120.82% -42.87%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Organovo and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Organovo presently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 114.65%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Organovo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Organovo is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Voyager Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $4.60 million 25.72 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -3.09 Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 91.56 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -7.78

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program, for tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, PSP, and FTD; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as has collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

