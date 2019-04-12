Reviewing GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) & Its Competitors

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE: GHG) is one of 34 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GreenTree Hospitality Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 43.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million $57.32 million 23.41 GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors $3.49 billion $328.33 million 23.39

GreenTree Hospitality Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. GreenTree Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 41.76% 25.30% 15.17% GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors 9.43% 13.72% 4.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors 459 1849 2544 97 2.46

GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 9.52%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

