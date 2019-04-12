Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RYB Education (RYB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) recently:

4/2/2019 – RYB Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2019 – RYB Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. "

3/28/2019 – RYB Education was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.15 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.25.

3/22/2019 – RYB Education was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.69 price target on the stock.

3/19/2019 – RYB Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2019 – RYB Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2019 – RYB Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RYB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,250. RYB Education Inc – has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 1.63.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RYB Education Inc – will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

