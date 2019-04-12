Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in LPL Financial by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 43,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $3,250,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,883,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,526 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,588. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

