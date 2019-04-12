Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$362.56 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Desjardins raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

In other Iamgold news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart sold 56,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.83, for a total transaction of C$215,272.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$879,578.65. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 20,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$99,327.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$183,430.75.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.