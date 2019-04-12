Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group LP’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CG opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $18,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,368,000 after buying an additional 619,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 455,100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $7,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.