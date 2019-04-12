Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.24.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 403,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

