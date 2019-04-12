Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bewhere Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BEW)

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bewhere in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Bewhere’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CVE BEW opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. Bewhere has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

