Request Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.89 Million (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Request Network has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Kucoin and GOPAX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00363656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.01396865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00222398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, GOPAX, WazirX, Liqui, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinExchange, Binance, Radar Relay, COSS, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Koinex, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

