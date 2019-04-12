Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $829,477.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $829,477.00 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00346129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.01412061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00219981 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005298 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

