Renault SA (RNO) Receives €78.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.29 ($91.03).

RNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.