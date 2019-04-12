Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, UEX and DDEX. Ren has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $487,128.00 worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.19 or 0.12440917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028973 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,319,902 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

