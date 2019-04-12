Regions Financial Corp (RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.
RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded Regions Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 6,134,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,048. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
