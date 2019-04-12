Regions Financial Corp (RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded Regions Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 6,134,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,048. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

