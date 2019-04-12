Regional Management Corp (RM) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 7,813.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RM. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management Corp has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 36.76 and a current ratio of 36.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Regional Management Corp (RM) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/regional-management-corp-rm-holdings-raised-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.