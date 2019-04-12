Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stake Raised by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.76.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $393.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

