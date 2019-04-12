ReeCoin (REE) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ReeCoin has a market capitalization of $175,206.00 and $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.02361338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00471937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00022562 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018507 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005138 BTC.

About ReeCoin

ReeCoin (CRYPTO:REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.tech . ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev

