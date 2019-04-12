Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,055 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $39,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,483. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 35.35%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHT. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.41.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

