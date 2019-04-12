Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AO World (AO)

AO World (LON: AO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2019 – AO World had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – AO World had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2019 – AO World had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – AO World had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – AO World had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 99.20 ($1.30). 15,019,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The stock has a market cap of $471.88 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.92. AO World PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.20 ($2.35).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AO World PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.