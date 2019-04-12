RealChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $538,256.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $538,256.00 and approximately $162,303.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.50 or 0.12561432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027937 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,175,640 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

