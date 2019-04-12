Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$8.06 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

