Raymond James Reiterates Average Rating for Element Solutions (ESI)

Raymond James restated their average rating on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th.
Shares of ESI stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $474,091,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.
