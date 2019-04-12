Raymond James Reiterates Average Rating for Element Solutions (ESI)

Raymond James restated their average rating on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $474,091,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

