Raymond James Comments on NexGen Energy Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
NXE stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.53.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
