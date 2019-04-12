Raymond James Comments on NexGen Energy Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NXE stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $18,867,000.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

