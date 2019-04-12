Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,476 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 3,843.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 425,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

