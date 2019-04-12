Raymond James & Associates Has $358,000 Stake in Carnival plc (CUK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carnival were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Carnival by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carnival by 18,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,808 shares in the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its position in Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 85,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 40.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Carnival plc has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $324,842.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,555. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

