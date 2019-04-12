Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 118,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.85 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $14.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/raymond-james-associates-cuts-holdings-in-blackrock-floating-rate-income-sfi-fra.html.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.