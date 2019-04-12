Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 6,314 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,765,000 after buying an additional 717,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 33.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 414,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 250,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,854,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 132,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:HLF opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.32. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/raymond-james-associates-buys-shares-of-6314-herbalife-nutrition-ltd-hlf.html.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.