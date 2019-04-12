Ratecoin (XRA) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $77,523.00 and $0.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

