Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 3,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $27,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $61,495 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 335,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

